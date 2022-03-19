No. 3 Michigan women rout 14th-seeded American 74-39

American guard Jade Edwards (10) runs into the defense of Michigan guard Maddie Nolan (3) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

American forward Emily Johns (44) drives around Michigan forward Cameron Williams during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

American guard Emily Fisher (4) passes as Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help third-seeded Michigan beat No. 14 seed American 74-39 in the first round of the Wichita Regional on Saturday.

Emily Kiser added 13 points and Leigha Brown had 11 for the Wolverines, who will face No. 11 seed Villanova on Monday in the second round.

American led 8-4 early before Hillmon and the Wolverines got going. Michigan scored 48 of its 74 points in the paint with Hilmon anchoring the interior offense. The Wolverines took the lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter and never relinquished it leading by as many as 39.

Lauren Stack finished with 10 points for American, which won the Patriot League tournament.