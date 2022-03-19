Maine island library wants your banned books

MATINICUS ISLAND, Maine -- There's an 'Island of Misfit Toys' in the popular holiday classic. Now there's an island for unwanted and banned books, too.

The tiny library on Matinicus Island 22 miles (35 kilometers) off the Maine coast is on a mission to fill its shelves with books that have fallen out of favor elsewhere.

From 'And Tango Makes Three,' the story of two male penguins that raised a chick together, to classics like 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee, 'The Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Atwood and 'The Grapes of Wrath' by John Steinbeck, all books are welcome including those that are being banned or canceled in other parts of the country.

Eva Murray recently returned from a trip to the mainland with a bunch of books including 'And Tango Makes Three,' which the American Library Association says is one of the most banned books in the country.

'We are buying banned books in order to publicly push back against the impetus to ban books. To say, 'If you don't want it in your library, we want it in ours,'' Murray told the Bangor Daily News.

For years, islanders just traded books among themselves, but they decided to create a grassroots library in 2016 in a donated storage shed. It expanded in 2020 to add a second shed for a children's library with help from a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

There's no librarian. Patrons borrow books using the honor system. Books are checked out by writing the book's name in a notebook.

As the library grew, the island started to become the bookish equivalent of the 'Island of Misfit Toys,' the place where unwanted toys reside in the Christmas classic, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.'

The emphasis on banned books does not seem to be controversial on Matinicus, the state's most remote and isolated community.

With only 100 year-round residents, a live-and-let-live tolerance and appreciation for differences is essential.

'We are in a privileged position to say, 'We don't ban books,' and that we welcome people's suggestions for books,' Murray said.