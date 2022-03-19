Man, 19, arrested in Indianapolis freeway shooting

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old Indianapolis man has been jailed in a shooting on Interstate 70 that left a 21-year-old motorist wounded.

The man was arrested Friday afternoon, state police said.

He was being held Saturday in the Marion County Adult Detention Center on aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement charges.

Shots were fired about 2:25 p.m. Thursday at a car traveling westbound on I-70 near Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. A woman driving the car was struck and later taken to a hospital. A man in the car was not wounded.