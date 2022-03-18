New Jersey faces Edmonton on 5-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (22-34-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-23-4, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Edmonton looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Oilers are 18-12-0 at home. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 40.

The Devils are 8-20-2 on the road. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, New Jersey won 6-5. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-18 in 61 games this season. Connor McDavid has 14 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Hughes leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 47 points. Yegor Sharangovich has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (illness), Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.