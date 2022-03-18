Part of Ukraine-US ticket revenue in BJK Cup to relief fund

Sloane Stephens returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot against Harriet Dart, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A portion of ticket revenue from the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and the United States next month will go to a relief fund to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday it will donate 10% of ticket revenue, and local sponsors also will make contributions.

The best-of-five-match series will be held April 15-16 on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina. The winning country will advance to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The U.S. roster includes 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Top 20 player Jessica Pegula, Shelby Rogers and Desirae Krawczyk.

Ukraine's players are Elina Svitolina - a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No. 3 - Marta Kostyuk, Katarina Zavatska, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.

Stacey Allaster, the USTA's chief executive for professional tennis, said the event will be used 'to continue advocating for peace, along with providing aid and support for the people of Ukraine.'

