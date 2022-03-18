FGCU beats Virginia Tech 84-81 despite 42 points by Kitley

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) goes up for a shot against Florida Gulf Coast guard Kerstie Phills, center, and guard Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) goes up for a shot agains Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 on Friday despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley.

Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles (30-2) showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-foot-6 Kitley.

Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game, and FGCU made enough free throws to hold on.

Kitley, a third-team All-American, scored Virginia Tech's first 14 points of the fourth quarter. The Eagles were a bit more effective doubling her after that, but she still had 18 in the period. Her 42 points tied her for seventh on the tournament's single-game scoring list.

FGCU leads the nation in 3-point attempts by a wide margin, so this game was quite a contrast in styles. The Eagles went 15 of 38 from beyond the arc while Kitley dominated inside.

FGCU took 15 of its 18 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter. The Eagles did a better job attacking the rim after that, but their performance beyond the arc was crucial all the way until the end.

Virginia Tech (23-10) did a good job on Kendall Spray, who is fourth on the career list in made 3-pointers. She had only one in this game, a banked heave with the shot clock running low that put FGCU up by eight late in the third.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles sounded confident coming into this game, and they made the most of their chance to show they were underseeded. A Sweet 16 appearance is certainly possible.

Virginia Tech: Kitley should hold her head high after a fabulous performance. If FGCU was seeded too low, then the Hokies were a victim of that by having to face the Eagles so early.

UP NEXT

FGCU plays Sunday against the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Maryland and 13th-seeded Delaware.

