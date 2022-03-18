Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton dies at age 67

SEATTLE -- Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67.

The Seattle Seahawks, through Clayton's family, announced the death in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts.

Nicknamed 'The Professor,' Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Clayton moved to ESPN in 1995, becoming one of the lead NFL writers for the company. Clayton appeared on TV and radio for ESPN and worked at the company for more than 20 years.

Clayton was awarded with what is now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 2007. The award is presents annually for long and distinguished reporting on football.

'The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton. John was the PFWA's 19th president (1999-2000) and the organization's 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award recipient,' the organization said in a statement. ''The Professor' was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends.'

Clayton also hosted regular sports radio shows in Seattle for KJR-AM and KIRO-AM throughout his career.

