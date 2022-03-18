UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT
Posted3/18/2022 7:00 AM
LONDON -- Britain's communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.
The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be 'fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license.'
Ofcom says Friday's decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The regulator says: 'We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT's licence to broadcast with immediate effect.''
Article Comments
