6th person dies from pileups on foggy Missouri interstate

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday.

The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said.

The collisions began about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, 'then migrated to the northbound lanes,' Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles - including several semitrailers - in the wreckage.

'It was a horrific scene,' Kinder said. 'The wreckage area itself was a half-a-mile long.'

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri. The interstate reopened about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Kinder said.

The names of those who died were expected to be released later Friday, Kinder said.