3 Russian cosmonauts launch for International Space Station

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonauts, commander Ðleg Ðrtemyiev flight engineers Denis Ðatveev and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), wave near the rocket prior the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Associated Press

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, head or Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, left, speaks with Russian cosmonauts, commander Ðleg Ðrtemyiv, centre, flight engineers Denis Ðatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), prior the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Associated Press

In this photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonauts, commander Ðleg Ðrtemyiv, centre, flight engineers Denis Ðatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior to the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Associated Press

In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-21 space ship carrying Russian cosmonauts Ðleg Ðrtemiev, Denis Ðatveev and Sergei Korsakov to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Associated Press

MOSCOW -- A Russian rocket blasted off successfully Friday carrying a trio of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov safely reached a designated orbit in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft minutes after launching at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. Their ship is set to dock at the station later Friday.

The blastoff marked the first space crew launch since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts, and Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the U.S. would have to use 'broomsticks' to fly into space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies. Many worry that Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down Rogozin's comments, telling The Associated Press: 'That's just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he's worked with us,'

'The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they're professional,' Nelson told the AP on Friday. 'They don't miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.'