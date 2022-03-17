Cruz Azul downs Montreal in Champions League quarters

CF MontrÃ©al defender Kamal Miller, left, and Cruz Azul defender Juan Escobar go up for the ball during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al midfielder IsmaÃ«l KonÃ© (28) during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston (22) during second half of the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Montreal after a 1-1 draw Wednesday night.

The teams played the second leg of their quarterfinal at Olympic Stadium after Liga MX's Cruz Azul won the opening leg 1-0 last week at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM in an April semifinal. Pumas advanced 4-3 on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on aggregate with the New England Revolution.

After Uriel Antuna's goal gave Cruz Azul the lead in the 44th minute, Montreal pulled even on Rudy Camacho's header in the 79th.

Montreal was also down 1-0 after the first leg of its Round of 16 match against Santos Laguna, but rebounded with a 3-0 victory in the second leg to advance. Montreal was one of four Major League Soccer teams playing in the Champions League quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports