 

Cruz Azul downs Montreal in Champions League quarters

  • Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston (22) during second half of the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston (22) during second half of the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  • Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al midfielder IsmaÃ«l KonÃ© (28) during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Cruz Azul forward Milton Caraglio, left, challenges CF MontrÃ©al midfielder IsmaÃ«l KonÃ© (28) during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  • CF MontrÃ©al defender Kamal Miller, left, and Cruz Azul defender Juan Escobar go up for the ball during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

    CF MontrÃ©al defender Kamal Miller, left, and Cruz Azul defender Juan Escobar go up for the ball during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted3/17/2022 7:00 AM

MONTREAL -- Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Montreal after a 1-1 draw Wednesday night.

The teams played the second leg of their quarterfinal at Olympic Stadium after Liga MX's Cruz Azul won the opening leg 1-0 last week at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

 

Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM in an April semifinal. Pumas advanced 4-3 on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on aggregate with the New England Revolution.

After Uriel Antuna's goal gave Cruz Azul the lead in the 44th minute, Montreal pulled even on Rudy Camacho's header in the 79th.

Montreal was also down 1-0 after the first leg of its Round of 16 match against Santos Laguna, but rebounded with a 3-0 victory in the second leg to advance. Montreal was one of four Major League Soccer teams playing in the Champions League quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 