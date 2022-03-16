Jets bringing back QBs Flacco, White as Wilson's backups

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract, keeping Zach Wilson's veteran backup in place.

Flacco's agency JL Sports announced the deal on Twitter on Wednesday, shortly before the official start of the NFL's new league year.

A person familiar with the deal also says the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at his original-round level - fifth - of $2.54 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

The person also said New York agreed to terms on one-year deals to re-sign defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

The Jets also tendered a one-year contract worth $2.43 million to kicker Eddy Pineiro, a restricted free agent, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 37-year-old Flacco began last season with Philadelphia after spending 2020 with New York, but was re-acquired by the Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick when Wilson injured a knee. Flacco ended up playing in two games last season, including one start during which he threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to Miami in Week 11.

Flacco provides the Jets with an experienced veteran backup for Wilson, something they didn't have entering last season. The 2013 Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore has passed for 41,269 yards and 227 touchdowns with 144 interceptions in 14 NFL seasons. Flacco spent his first 11 years with the Ravens, and played one season in Denver before his first stint with New York in 2020.

White made headlines when he stepped in for the injured Wilson in Week 8 and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, a comeback victory over Cincinnati. White also caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score, and had his jersey and a game-used ball sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after his 37 completions set an NFL record for the most in a player's first start.

White finished with three starts and passed for 953 yards and five TDs with eight interceptions.

Shepherd was a third-round draft pick in 2018 and remains the second-longest tenured player on the Jets' roster behind only long snapper Thomas Hennessy. Shepherd has 4 1/2 career sacks in 56 games and gives New York depth on the D-line after it lost Folorunso Fatukasi to Jacksonville this week.

Feeney, a backup who can play guard and center, is back with the Jets for a second season after spending his first four with the Chargers.

Pineiro was a stabilizing force for New York at kicker late last season, going 8 for 8 on field goal attempts and 9 of 10 on extra points after being signed by the Jets in December.

The Jets have been busy at the start of free agency, re-signing All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Lamarcus Joyner, among others. They have also agreed to terms with guard Laken Tomlinson, tight end C.J. Uzomah, cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead.

