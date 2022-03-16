AP source: Titans releasing 7-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones

FILE - Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the move says the Titans will be releasing Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, in a move to clear salary cap space. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A person familiar with the move says the Tennessee Titans will be releasing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space.

Jones will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That's according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The Titans traded for Jones last June in a move that gave Atlanta salary cap space. Tennessee needed another top wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown, but Jones started only 11 games, counting the postseason. Jones finished with a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

That ranked Jones fourth in catches on the Titans and third in yards. The lone touchdown came in the regular- season finale.

Jones, who turned 33 in February, came to Tennessee having averaged 95.5 yards receiving per game through 135 games, tops in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss (15.6) averaged more yards per catch than Jones (15.2) among NFL players with at least 848 receptions.

Jones set Atlanta records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards, and his 60 touchdowns ranked second. He had a career-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards in 2015. That hamstring injury snapped a streak of six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving.



Tennessee reworked quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to free up space for Jones. The trade also cost the Titans a second-round pick in the April draft and a fourth-round selection in 2023.

