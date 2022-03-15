 

Russian request to freeze UEFA ban on its teams denied

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/15/2022 9:56 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The ban on Russian soccer teams from European competition was upheld Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The urgent CAS ruling - an interim judgment pending a full appeal hearing in the weeks ahead - does not apply to Russia's chances of being reinstated for World Cup qualifying.

 

Russian athletes and teams have been banned from dozens of sports since the country invaded Ukraine last month.

The ban by FIFA is part of a similar but separate appeal by the Russian soccer federation which could be decided by CAS this week. Russia had been scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Tuesday's CAS verdict gives an indication of how the court might also act on the Russian request to freeze the FIFA ban.

Last week, FIFA awarded a bye to Poland. That country's soccer federation and players have said they would refuse to play Russia.

