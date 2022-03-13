Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Updated 3/13/2022 6:24 PM
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.