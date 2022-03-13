Rublev improves to 15-2 on year with Indian Wells win

Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Petra Martic of Croatia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Petra Martic, of Croatia, waves to the crowd after defeating Emma Raducanu, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Andy Murray, of Britain, returns a shot to to Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Clara Tauson, of Denmark, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving the Russian's record to 15-2 this year with his 10th straight victory.

Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal's mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille.

The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there.

Trailing 2-4 in the first set, Rublev won a 28-stroke rally with a forehand. Rublev broke at 5-all to take control of the set.

Andy Murray lost to No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (9), 6-3.

A trio of American men won. No. 23 John Isner defeated Sam Querrey 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Steve Johnson beat No. 22 Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (5), 6-4. No. 20 Taylor Fritz beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 6-1, 6-1.

Lo. 24 Marin Cilic went down 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

In women's play, No. 3 Iga Swiatek got by 29th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1. Petra Martic of Croatia outlasted 11th-seeded Emma Raducanu 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 in nearly three hours. No. 25 Madison Keys advanced 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Alison Riske.

