German police: 4 people die on Bavarian mountains
Updated 3/13/2022 2:55 PM
BERLIN -- Police in Germany said Sunday that four people have fallen to their deaths while hiking in the Bavarian Prealps.
State police said three people died Saturday at the Maiwand, a mountain southeast of Munich near the border with Austria.
Police said those killed were a couple, ages 35 and 44, and a 35-year-old man, all from Bavaria. A woman, who was on an Alpine hike with the victims, witnessed their fall and was able to call emergency services.
In a separate incident, a 28-year-old American man was found dead below the north face of the Benediktenwand mountain south of Munich early Sunday. Police said he had been reported missing by his partner.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.