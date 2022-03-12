DeRozan and the Bulls face the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (40-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 25-17 in conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 23-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 17-17 against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-104 in their last matchup on Jan. 20. DeRozan led the Bulls with 30 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Darius Garland is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.0 points for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.