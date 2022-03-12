Villarreal beats Celta before Champions League trip to Juve

BARCELONA, Spain -- Midfielder Dani Parejo again came to the rescue of Villarreal's misfiring forwards, scoring in a 1-0 win Saturday over Celta Vigo in the last game before Unai Emery's side faces Juventus in a Champions League showdown.

The Spanish league win followed a defeat at Osasuna that had ended a five-match unbeaten run for Villarreal.

Parejo also scored two weeks ago to help Villarreal fight back for a 1-1 home draw with Juventus in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup. The second leg is on Wednesday in Turin.

Villarreal is one of the top-scoring teams in the Spanish league this season, but it wasted several chances against Celta before Parejo broke through.

Parejo struck the 65th-minute winner after Manuel Trigueros set him up with an exquisite pass with his back to his fellow midfielder.

'I don't know if he saw me or not, but I saw the space and he gave me a great ball that I managed to put in,' Parejo said. 'We kept a clean sheet, scored a goal. We are happy because we leave with good feelings for what is coming next week.'

Villarreal needed goalkeeper GerÃ³nimo Rulli to make two quality saves in the second half. And, when Santi Mina finally had steered a goal-bound shot past Rulli in stoppage time, there was defender Aissa Mandi to deftly swing his boot high enough to make a critical stop.

Villarreal moved into sixth place in the Spanish league. Celta remained 10th.

OTHER GAMES

Dani GÃ³mez equalized with 10 minutes remaining to salvage a 1-1 home draw for last-place Levante against Espanyol.

After going the entire first half of the season - a full 19 rounds - without a victory, Levante has shown signs of life recently after only one loss in its last four games. It remains six points from safety.

Elche won 1-0 at Granada to ruin the debut of caretaker coach RubÃ©n Torrecilla, who stepped in for the fired Robert Moreno.

