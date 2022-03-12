Opoku, Tajouri-Shradi spark LAFC to 2-0 win over Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo, right, congratulates players as they celebrate after scoring their side's second goal against Inter Miami, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Los Angeles FC defeated Inter Miami 2-0. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC players celebrate their side's second goal against Inter Miami, scored by Los Angeles FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, obscured center, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Los Angeles FC defeated Inter Miami 2-0. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC midfielder Latif Blessing, center, gets off a pass under pressure from Inter Miami midfielder Gregore Silva, right, and Inter Miami midfielder Mo Adams, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango works to get past Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin reacts as Inter Miami misses a final scoring opportunity and loses 2-0 to Los Angeles FC, at the end of their MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, center, battles with Inter Miami midfielder Gregore Silva, and Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey, as rain falls during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo calls to his players from the sidelines during an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, center left, talks to his players during a water break due to heat, in an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

David Beckham, center, a co-owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, watches an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kwadwo Opoku scored late in the first half and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added an insurance goal in the second half to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami FC in MLS play on Saturday.

Neither team managed a shot on goal in the first 40 minutes of a match played in gale-force winds and pouring rain. Opoku's goal came in the 45th minute and two minutes later Miami's Brek Shea drew a red card to thoroughly swing momentum in L.A.'s favor.

Tajouri-Shradi capped the scoring with a goal in the 82nd minute.

LAFC (2-0-1) has yet to lose under new manager Steve Cherundolo.

Miami (0-2-1) outshot LAFC 8-5 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved all four shots he faced for LAFC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.