Toews, Jones each score twice, Blackhawks beat Senators 6-3

Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) falls over Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) is lifted on a backboard towards a stretcher by medical staff after a hit into the boards by Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45), not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) lies on the ice after being hit into the boards by Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45), during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

The puck goes wide behind Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate defenseman Seth Jones (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) crashes into Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) tries to get the puck out from behind his skate to take a shot against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) is taken off the ice by medical staff after a hit into the boards by Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45), not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

The puck gets caught up in the skates of Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) as he tries to take a shot against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Down 2-0 after the first period, Chicago scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots and Patrick Kane had three assists.

Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

Toews scored twice in the first three minutes of the second period to tie it, and Jones gave the Blackhawks the lead. Eight seconds after Paul tied, Lafferty scored the winner.

Jones and Strome scored midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Arizona on Monday night.

