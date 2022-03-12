 

Premier League disqualifies Abramovich from running Chelsea

  • FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Dec. 19, 2015.Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/12/2022 7:20 AM

The Premier League on Saturday disqualified Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government over Russia's war on Ukraine.

The announcement that Abramovich had been disqualified from being a club director was made by the league's board.

 

'The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022,' the league said.

The Russian oligarch has owned Chelsea since 2003.

