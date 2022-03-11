 

Man faces prison in accidental shooting death of daughter, 9

 
Associated Press
 
 
HOBART, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded guilty in the 2017 fatal shooting of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons never to play with a handgun.

Eric Hummel, 38, entered his plea Thursday to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Hummel, of Hobart, could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison at his June 9 sentencing.

 

Court records have shown that Hummel said that he was showing the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to his sons and telling them to never play with it 'because it can kill someone' when he accidentally shot and killed his daughter, Olivia.

Authorities said he inadvertently shot Olivia in the forehead as she walked into the room.

He sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call, telling the dispatcher, 'This can't be real.' Hummel told the 911 dispatcher he didn't realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger. The girl died about 30 minutes later at a hospital.

