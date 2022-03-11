Grains mixed higher,Livestock higher
Updated 3/11/2022 11:24 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May off 2.27 cents at $11.0430 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 9.72 cents at $7.64 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 12.25 cents at $6.6025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 11.75 cents at $16.91 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.3742 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .23 cent at $1.5325 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 2.63 cents at $1.0285 a pound.
