Chargers looking to upgrade defense, offensive line

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, TE Jared Cook, DT Justin Jones, LB Kyzir White, LB Uchenna Nwosu, K Dustin Hopkins, KR/PR Andre Roberts, RB Justin Jackson, OG Oday Aboushi, TE Stephen Anderson, DT Christian Covington, QB Chase Daniel, LB Kyler Fackrell, CB Davontae Harris, OG Senio Kelemete, LS Matt Overton, C Scott Quessenberry, OG Michael Schofield, CB Ryan Smith.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: P Ty Long, S Trey Marshall.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: OT Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham, WR Jalen Guyton

NEEDS: The Chargers already achieved one of their major offseason priorities when they re-signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract. The $60 million deal ($40 million guaranteed) has a $14 million cap number for 2022, but Los Angeles still is in the top five when it comes to cap space. It could add even more space if it elects to release oft-injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga before March 18, when he has a roster bonus due. With third-year quarterback Justin Herbert still on his rookie deal, the Chargers will need to upgrade a defense that struggled against the run last year, as well as shore up the right side of the offensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42 million

