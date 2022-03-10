The mayor of Ukrainian capital Kyiv says some 2 million people have fled the city, about half its residents
Updated 3/10/2022 7:45 AM
LVIV, Ukraine -- The mayor of Ukrainian capital Kyiv says some 2 million people have fled the city, about half its residents.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.