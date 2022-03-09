Benzema scores hat trick, Madrid rallies to oust PSG from CL

PSG's Lionel Messi, right, congratulates PSG's Kylian Mbappe after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

PSG's Lionel Messi, in blue, runs with the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

PSG's Kylian Mbappe passes Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but the goal was disallowed for offside during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, top, celebrates with Neymar, center below, and Marco Verratti, right, after Mbappe scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

PSG's Kylian Mbappe rubs his cheek after falling on the side of his face during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's David Alaba celebrates with Karim Benzema, right, who scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press

MADRID -- Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half Wednesday as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Kylian MbappÃ© had opened the scoring in the first half to increase PSG's aggregate lead after the France striker also netted in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris.

Benzema evened the match at the Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, then scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give the 13-time European champions a 3-2 aggregate win. Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16, while PSG failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season.

PSG, seeking its first Champions League title, had advanced past the round of 16 the last two seasons, losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2020 and being eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals in 2021.

Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to its third straight title in the competition.

