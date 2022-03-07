 

Fall scores for LAFC in 1-1 tie with Timbers

  • Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall (5) defends against Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic (31) stops a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

  • Los Angeles FC fans celebrate after defender Mamadou Fall scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

  • Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, reacts after he was given a red card during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Posted3/7/2022 7:00 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Mamadou Fall scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Fall's game-tying goal came in the third minute of stoppage time for LAFC (1-0-1). Brian Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

 

Yimmi Chara was the only member of the Timbers (0-0-2) to score.

LAFC outshot the Timbers 14-5, with six shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers.

Portland played a man down for about 30 minutes after Claudio Bravo was shown yellow cards in the 36th and 62nd minutes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting Inter Miami while the Timbers host Austin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

