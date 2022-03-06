Barcelona continues to move up Spanish league, beats Elche

Elche's Lucas Boye, bottom, looses out to Barcelona's Gerard Pique, left and Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Pedri, centre, jumps over Elche's Pere Milla during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, scores his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, celebrates after Barcelona defeated Elche at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona players celebrate after defeating Elche at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Barcelona's Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

MADRID -- With second-half goals from substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay, Barcelona came from behind to beat Elche 2-1 on Sunday to continue its upward move in the Spanish league.

The victory took Barcelona from fourth to third place, two points ahead of Real Betis, which hosts AtlÃ©tico Madrid later Sunday. The Catalan club can finish the round in the top three for the first time since the opening round.

Moving even higher will prove more difficult. Barcelona is 15 points behind league leader Real Madrid, which routed Real Sociedad 4-1 on Saturday. Second-place Sevilla, which was held 0-0 at AlavÃ©s on Friday, is seven points ahead of Barcelona.

Barcelona has a game in hand on both Madrid and Sevilla.

The hosts opened the scoring just before halftime after Pedri GonzÃ¡lez's clearance inadvertently turned into a pass to Elche forward Fidel Chaves, who entered the area and fired a low shot into the far corner.

Barcelona equalized in the 60th with a close-range goal by Torres, who came in for Gavi PÃ¡ez at halftime. Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ©, back on good terms with the club after refusing to leave in the winter transfer window, helped set up the goal with a cross from the right side.

Depay, who replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scored the winner by converting an 84th-minute penalty kick called after a video review because of a handball.

Aubameyang was kept scoreless after scoring five goals in his last three games.

Barcelona had won its last three matches in all competitions, scoring four goals each time. Xavi HernÃ¡ndez's team hasn't lost in eight straight games, since the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao in January.

Elche, sitting in 14th place, was coming off a demoralizing 3-0 loss at last-place Levante.

ZIDANE FALTERS

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France great Zinedine Zidane, made a couple of decisive blunders as Rayo Vallecano lost 2-0 at CÃ¡diz with goals from RubÃ©n Alcaraz and Oussama Idrissi.

Zidane let a weak header get past him for CÃ¡diz's first goal in the 55th, then failed to hold on to the ball after a routine cross that led to the second goal in the 63rd.

It was the first league win at home this season for 18th-place CÃ¡diz, which moved a point from safety.

Rayo, still without the injured Colombian forward Radamel Falcao, has lost six of its last seven games in all competitions. It drew 1-1 with Betis last week in a result which meant elimination in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni