Necas breaks scoring drought as Hurricanes top Kraken

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) reaches to tip the puck away from Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) looks to clear the puck as Seattle Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok (19) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) attempts to clear the puck after Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) and Morgan Geekie (67) crashed into the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) shoots the puck past Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) tangles with Seattle Kraken's Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored with 9:38 remaining to give the Carolina Hurricanes their first lead of the game in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

Nino Niederreiter and Tevuo Teravainen scored second-period goals on power plays for the Hurricanes, who stretched their home-ice points streak to 11 games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves.

Alex Wennberg and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Kraken, who have lost on back-to-back nights to begin a five-game road trip. Phillipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots, but lost his eight straight (0-7-1).

Necas had gone 18 games without a goal, last scoring Jan. 15. He found the puck as it bounced near a cluster of players, falling away from the crease as he fired his shot for his ninth goal of the season.

Wennberg opened the scoring just 3:12 into the second period. Niederreiter countered for the Hurricanes about four minutes later.

It took the Kraken just 66 seconds after that to go back ahead when Jarnkrok took advantage of a Carolina turnover and converted it into his second goal in the last three games.

Teravainen tied the score with 2:38 remaining in the second period.

GAMES THEY PLAY

Teravainen, a left wing, appeared in his 500th NHL game, with the last 385 with Carolina.

Meanwhile for the Kraken, defenseman Mark Giordano was fresh off a milestone, perhaps embarking on another. He was on the ice again a night after playing in his 1,000th game in Washington.

ANDERSEN AILING

Frederik Andersen, who's Carolina's top goalie, was a scratch with what has been described as a day-to-day ailment. Alex Lyon was recalled from the American Hockey League and served as the backup.

Andersen has been in the nets only once in a four-game period, marking the first time this season he has been that inactive across a stretch that long. He entered March with an NHL-leading win total and now holds a 29-8-2 record.

Raanta appeared in consecutive games for just the third time this season.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Colorado on Thursday night.