'The Batman' gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jeffrey Wright, left, and Robert Pattinson in a scene from "The Batman." (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Zoe Kravitz, left, and Robert Pattinson in a scene from "The Batman." (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Robert Pattinson, left, and Zoe Kravitz in a scene from "The Batman." (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they're both still decidedly works in progress, 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope to both by grossing $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The latest relaunch of the 80-year-old comic book character is well above Warner Bros.' conservative estimates going into the weekend, which had the film pegged for a debut in the $90 million range. It's the best opening of 2022 and the second best of the pandemic, though it's more than $100 million shy of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's' still unbelievable $260 million opening weekend in December.

'The Batman' opened this weekend exclusively in theaters, in 4,217 locations on over 12,500 screens in North America. There were some fan events on Tuesday and Wednesday leading into Thursday pre-shows in about 3,300 locations. All told, by the close of Friday, 'The Batman' had already grossed $57 million. No other major studio dared compete with a new film.

Reviews have been largely positive for this new iteration of the caped crusader. Director Matt Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig set 'The Batman' in Bruce Wayne's second year of donning the cape. Corruption is rampant in Gotham and some well-known villains are not yet fully formed, but there's a serial killer afoot and Pattinson's Batman and Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, are on a mission to find the mysterious Riddler (Paul Dano).

It's been a long road for 'The Batman' to make it to theaters. The original plan was for it come out in June 2021, but that was pushed several times due in part to COVID-related production shutdowns.