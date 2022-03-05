Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID FROM JOSH GREEN TO TREY BURKE - Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) falls to the court after colliding with Dallas Mavericks' Trey Burke, center, as guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) helps defend on the play in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Dallas Maverick head coach Jason Kidd, left, talks with referee Curtis Blair, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) goes up to dunk the ball after getting past Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic applauds his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Doncic did not play in the game. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to shut down a drive to the basket by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) has his shot attempt blocked by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. Holmes was charged with a foul on the play. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points in his first start for Dallas since being acquired from Washington on Feb. 10. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and assisted on the winning basket, driving the length of the court before passing to Finney-Smith for a 114-111 lead.

The Kings had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but Harrison Barnes' 30-footer went off the rim and Justin Holiday converted the miss for a layup for the game's final points.

Dallas trailed by 19 at Golden State last Sunday before rallying for a 107-101 victory. The Mavericks have won five straight.

De'Aaron Fox matched a career high with 44 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. The Kings finished a five-game trip 2-3.

Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain. Coach Jason Kidd wouldn't elaborate on the injury. It was the first game Doncic has missed since Jan. 7 and the 16th this season. Dallas is 6-10 without the 23-year-old four-time All-Star.

TIP-INS:

Kings: Richaun Holmes returned after missing five games because of back soreness. Holmes had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. '» Guard Jeremy Lamb sat with left hip soreness.

Mavericks: Finney-Smith had 17 points, hitting 5 of 11 from 3-point range. '» Dinwiddie converted 12 of 13 free throws. '» Power forward Maxi Kleber missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host New York on Monday night.

Mavericks: Host Utah on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports