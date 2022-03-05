Rubio, Yarbrough lead Rapids past Atlanta United 3-0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and William Yarbrough notched five saves to power the Colorado Rapids to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.
Rubio put the Rapids (1-1-0) ahead for good at 1-0 with a header off a pass from Michael Barrios in the 33rd minute.
Jonathan Lewis stretched the lead to 2-0 - with an assist from Rubio - in the 39th minute. Andre Shinyashiki capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute on an assist by Lucas Esteves.
United (1-1-0) outshot the Rapids 9-6, with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
