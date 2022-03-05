New York City FC and Vancouver play to scoreless draw

Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Gutierrez reacts after missing a shot against New York City FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini, right, and New York City FC's Alexander Callens vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic, left, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos go for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Gutierrez vie for possession of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps players stand nearby as New York City FC's Maxime Chanot lies on the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert carry Ukrainian flags as they walk onto the field before an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal watches as Whitecaps' Florian Jungwirth, right rear, collides with New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Thomas Hasal made four saves for his third career MLS shutout in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

Hasal volleyed Thiago Andrade's volley over the bar in the 89th minute.

Sean Johnson made one save for defending MLS Cup champion New York City.

Both teams are 0-1-1 after opening with shutout losses.