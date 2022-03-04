2 Chicago officers wounded in shooting, suspect caught

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city's west side and the suspected gunman was captured nearby, authorities said.

The officers were shot in the department's 11th District and were taken to a hospital, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the officers 'were ambushed' by the gunman, who fled following the shooting but was quickly caught by other officers nearby.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the head, and both were recovering, Brown said.

The officers didn't fire any shots, Brown said, and a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The investigation into the shooting was in the early stages, Brown said, and more information would be released later.