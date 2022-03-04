Macron to run again: key moments in his 5-year term

FILE - French President-elect Emmanuel Macron holds hands with his wife Brigitte during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, on May 7, 2017. Moments after his victory at the presidential election, Macron, 39, slowly walked to the stage in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, progressively appearing in the light to the sound of the European anthem "Ode to Joy" - a very symbolic moment before the crowd of supporters roared.

FILE - Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage to address his supporters at the Louvre Palace in Paris, on May 7, 2017. Moments after his victory at the presidential election, Macron, 39, slowly walked to the stage in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, progressively appearing in the light to the sound of the European anthem "Ode to Joy" - a very symbolic moment before the crowd of supporters roared.

FILE - French President-elect Emmanuel Macron speaks during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, on May 7, 2017. Moments after his victory at the presidential election, Macron, 39, slowly walked to the stage in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, progressively appearing in the light to the sound of the European anthem "Ode to Joy" - a very symbolic moment before the crowd of supporters roared.

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, sit for dinner at the Jules Verne Restaurant at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Trump was invited to Paris as Macron's guest of honor, with a seat at the tribune as American troops open the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees.

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

FILE - A demonstrator waves the French flag on a burning barricade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, during a Yellow Vest demonstration, Nov. 24, 2018 in Paris. The Yellow Vest movement started in October 2018 among provincial workers camped out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting the high-visibility vests all French drivers must keep in their cars for emergencies. It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and the way Macron was running France.

FILE - Avenues leading to the Arc de Triomphe are pictured from the top of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a demonstration on Dec.1, 2018 in Paris. The Yellow Vest movement started in October 2018 among provincial workers camped out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting the high-visibility vests all French drivers must keep in their cars for emergencies. It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and the way Macron was running France.

FILE - A barricade burns on the Champs Elysees avenue during a Yellow Vests demonstration, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Paris. The Yellow Vest movement started in October 2018 among provincial workers camped out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting the high-visibility vests all French drivers must keep in their cars for emergencies. It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and the way Macron was running France.

FILE - Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, on April 15, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Paris' beloved Notre Dame Cathedral "even more beautifully" after a raging fire destroyed its spire and its roof but spared most of the structure, including the church's twin medieval bell towers.

FILE - Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame Cathedral as it burns on April 15, 2019 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Paris' beloved Notre Dame Cathedral "even more beautifully" after a raging fire destroyed its spire and its roof but spared most of the structure, including the church's twin medieval bell towers.

FILE - Flames and flames illuminate the night sky as Notre Dame Cathedral as it burns on April 15, 2019 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Paris' beloved Notre Dame Cathedral "even more beautifully" after a raging fire destroyed its spire and its roof but spared most of the structure, including the church's twin medieval bell towers.

FILE - World War II reenactors stand looking out to sea on Omaha Beach, in Normandy, France, at dawn on June 6, 2019 during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. World leaders gathered in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord, saying it was the turning point that ended Nazi tyranny and ensured peace for Europe.

FILE - A young woman visits headstones of World War II soldiers prior to a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord, saying it was the turning point that ended Nazi tyranny and ensured peace for Europe.

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets U.S President Donald Trump during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord, saying it was the turning point that ended Nazi tyranny and ensured peace for Europe. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP, File)

FILE - A World War II veteran talks to a soldier at the end of a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Bayeux War Cemetery in Bayeux, Normandy, France, on June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord, saying it was the turning point that ended Nazi tyranny and ensured peace for Europe.

FILE - U.S President Donald Trump, U.S First Lady Melania Trump, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, watch jet planes approaching during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump praised the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord, saying it was the turning point that ended Nazi tyranny and ensured peace for Europe. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP, File)

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their meeting at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on Aug. 19, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his summer residence at the Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, in a rare honor meant to give a boost to peace talks with Ukraine during summer 2019. (Gerard Julien, Pool via AP, File)

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, left, his wife Brigitte, welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on Aug. 19, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his summer residence at the Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, in a rare honor meant to give a boost to peace talks with Ukraine during summer 2019. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during their meeting at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on Aug. 19, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his summer residence at the Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, in a rare honor meant to give a boost to peace talks with Ukraine during summer 2019. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - A man sits outside the closed famed Les Deux Magots cafe on March 15, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

FILE - Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on March 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

FILE - The almost deserted Champs-Elysees avenue is pictured in Paris, on March 19, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

FILE - A victim of the COVID-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France on March 23, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, wears a face mask as he visits the military field hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak in Mulhouse, eastern France, on March 25, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. (Mathieu Cugnot/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - A patient with COVID-19 lies on a bed with a ventilator with her son's hat placed on her bed by medical workers at the request of the family, in the intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, on Dec. 23, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.