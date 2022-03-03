Man charged in hit-and-run death of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO -- A suburban Chicago man has been charged in a January hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer.

Ted Plevritis of Palatine is charged with reckless homicide in the the death of Richard Haljean, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He is also charged with failure to report an accident involving a death and aggravated use of a communication device.

Plevritis was to appear Thursday for a bond hearing, and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Haljean, 57, was crossing a road on Jan. 20 in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Plevritis, 62, was driving, Chicago police said.

A police accident report states that Plevritis 'did not stop to render aid" to Haljean and continued driving and fled the scene.

A passerby administered CPR to Haljean, 57, but he was pronounced dead after taken by ambulance to Resurrection Hospital, according to police.

Another witness told police he saw 'the entire chain of events,' while a third person provided video of the accident, according to the police report.

Emergency crews also recovered the front license plate of the Jeep at the scene.