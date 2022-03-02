U.N. General Assembly approves resolution demanding that Russia stop war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
Updated 3/2/2022 11:57 AM
UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. General Assembly approves resolution demanding that Russia stop war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.