Grains, livestock mixed
Updated 3/2/2022 11:35 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced $1.2250 at $11.00 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 18.75 cents at $7.55 a bushel; May. oats was up 19.75 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 3.50 cents at $16.8750 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $1.4055 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained .95 cent at $1.5770 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .23 cent at $1.0497 a pound.
