Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. advanced 56.75 cents at $10.5850 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at 7.39

a bushel, Mar. oats fell 15 cents at $7.16 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 28 cents at 16.7750 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.4010 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.5830 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .10 cent at $1.0630 a pound.