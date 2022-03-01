Israel high court: Palestinians slated for eviction can stay
Updated 3/1/2022 7:52 AM
TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being.
The court's decision could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.
The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations.
Article Comments
