Israeli Supreme Court says Palestinian residents slated for eviction from east Jerusalem homes can stay for now
Updated 3/1/2022 7:45 AM
TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli Supreme Court says Palestinian residents slated for eviction from east Jerusalem homes can stay for now.
