Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. advanced 75.75 cents at $10.0175 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 43.25 cents at 7.3975

a bushel, Mar. oats gained 35.25 cents at $7.31 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 61.25 cents at 17.0550 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.4052 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.45 cents at $1.5627 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 2.70 cents at $1.0620 a pound.