Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 3/1/2022 4:04 PM
Wheat for Mar. advanced 75.75 cents at $10.0175 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 43.25 cents at 7.3975
a bushel, Mar. oats gained 35.25 cents at $7.31 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 61.25 cents at 17.0550 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.4052 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.45 cents at $1.5627 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 2.70 cents at $1.0620 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.