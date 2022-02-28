Schalke jerseys in demand as club drops Russian sponsor

FILE - Soccer club FC Schalke 04 supporters unfold a giant team's jersey with the logo of Russian sponsor Gazprom, at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2007. The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jerseys of German soccer team Schalke following Moscow's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. Schalke said the logo would be replaced by lettering reading 'Schalke 04' instead following what it called 'recent developments.' A senior Gazprom executive had already quit the supervisory board of Schalke earlier Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after being a target of U.S. sanctions. Associated Press

A supporter of Bundesliga soccer team of FC Schalke 04 holds a peace sing during the 2. Bundesliga match between Karlsruher SC and FC Schalke 04 in Karlsruhe, Germany on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 . The Schalke team plays for the first time without the logo of main sponsor Gazprom on the jerseys. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP) Associated Press

The Bundesliga soccer team of FC Schalke 04 team stands together before the start of the 2. Bundesliga match against Karlsruher SC in Karlsruhe, Germany, during a minute's silence on the war in Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 . The Schalke team plays for the first time without the logo of main sponsor Gazprom on the jerseys. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Karlsruhe's Tim Breithaupt, left, and Schalke's Florian Flick fight for the ball during the 2. Bundesliga match between Karlsruher SC and FC Schalke 04 in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 . The Schalke team taped over the logo of main sponsor Gazprom on the jerseys due to the Russian war in Ukraine. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP) Associated Press

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sporting sanctions against Russia have led to a run on soccer jerseys in the city of Gelsenkirchen.

Demand for shirts of German club Schalke went up Monday, the same day the second-division team dropped Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom as its main sponsor. Fans have been scrambling to buy a version of the shirt without the Gazprom name and logo on it.

'Due to the high demand for the special jersey, the online shop is currently reaching its limits,' Schalke wrote on Twitter, appealing to fans for patience.

Last Tuesday, Schalke expressed 'great concern' about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Then on Thursday, the club said it was removing Gazprom's logo from its jerseys. The team wore jerseys with 'Schalke 04' on the front on Saturday for its 1-1 draw at Karlsruher SC.

On Sunday, Schalke said the special jerseys without Gazprom's name would be available Monday from its online story.

Also Monday, the club said talks were ongoing with Gazprom but that its management had decided to end their 15-year partnership 'ahead of time.'

'The club's financial ability to operate remains unaffected by this decision,' Schalke said in a statement. 'The club's management is confident of being able to present a new partner in the near future.'

Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last year, has had Gazprom as its main sponsor since 2007.

