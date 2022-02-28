Book review: Bob Odenkirk sketches a showbiz life in memoir

'Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir' by Bob Odenkirk (Random House):

Perseverance with a heavy dose of luck has propelled Bob Odenkirk's ascent from fringe sketch comic (HBO's 'Mr. Show') to fringe leading man (AMC's 'Better Call Saul'). While that may not seem a long trip, his mainstream pit stops as a writer for 'Saturday Night Live' and as an actor in movies like 'Little Women' and 'The Post' provide sufficiently familiar mileposts for everyone to enjoy his amusing showbiz memoir.

Odenkirk's journey to semi-stardom seemed to follow the arc of a sketch: Small-town guy in the big city pinballs between minor successes and disappointments, hits high notes with hijinks, then delivers the twist of becoming a serious actor. Along the way, he surveys America's comedy landscape over the last five decades from the outside in.

Growing up in middling Naperville, Illinois, Odenkirk was the jokester in a large family dominated, then deserted, much to his relief, by his father. Greatly inspired by those supremely silly Brits of 'Monty Python's Flying Circus,' he left college early to rattle around Chicago working odd jobs, continuously writing sketch and stand-up ideas, attending improv theater groups, and earning a few bucks at dive-bars telling jokes.

He came of age during what he calls 'The Stand-Up Boom' in which opportunities abounded but were also constrained. Observational comedy, he says, was 'what the mob clamored for, and if you were anything but that exact thing '» Get outta town, ya jerk!' His preference for less structured, less predictable humor was at odds with those expectations. Still, improv connections helped him reach TV's sketch Olympus, 'Saturday Night Live.' His best-remembered bit featured a motivational speaker, played by Chris Farley, who 'lives in a van down by the river.'

But the heights had their lows, and in his few years as an 'SNL' writer Odenkirk could not shake feeling the show's original integrity had been lost. Switching coasts, he discovered in Los Angeles a new vein of stand-up, 'alternative comedy,' defined by his later sketch partner David Cross as 'comedy without the cadence.'

Together, Odenkirk and Cross accomplished their mutual goal, a trip to 'the fringe of the fringe,' with their low-budget sketch series, 'Mr. Show' (1995-98), which Rolling Stone dubbed 'an American Monty Python.' After four seasons and a black market VHS audience, 'Mr. Show' achieved cult status via impressive DVD sales.

During a decade in 'development heck' Odenkirk occasionally worked as a character actor. Ironically, his career bloomed when he was offered the role of shady lawyer Saul Goodman in the gritty drug-drama 'Breaking Bad.' In his first scene, Odenkirk nailed the character so completely that a crew member blurted, 'Can I have a job on the spinoff?'

Only in Hollywood could an offhand joke come true. 'Better Call Saul' has been nominated for the best drama series Emmy each of its five seasons with Odenkirk nominated four times as best dramatic actor. Season six debuts this spring.

Then came 'Nobody' (2021), an ultra-violent revenge flick in which Odenkirk kills scores of bad guys in a choreographed bloodfest. Is it an homage to action films or a parody? True to his best 'Mr. Show' instincts, Odenkirk plays it straight to blur the line.

The challenge facing 'Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama' is telling a compelling story about telling jokes when the biggest laughs are in the work, not about the working. But Odenkirk's chummy tone succeeds in bringing us into his showbiz dream: being one of 'a bunch of funny people goofing off, professionally.'

Who says goof-offs can't be serious, too?

Douglass K. Daniel is the author of 'Anne Bancroft: A Life' (University Press of Kentucky)