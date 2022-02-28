Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 2/28/2022 4:25 PM
Wheat for Mar. rose 85 cents at $9.28 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 28 cents at $6.9750 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 51.50 cents at $6.9575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 54 cents at $16.4425 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 1.23 centS at $1.4050 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.47 cents at $1.5755 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell .50 cent at $1.0317 a pound.
