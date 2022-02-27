Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis' dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.

The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series. They also pounded Chicago in their previous meeting, winning 5-1 in St. Louis on Feb. 12.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis. The Blackhawks (19-27-8) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Blues (32-14-6) went ahead to stay when Kyrou finished a pretty passing sequence with Schenn 2:26 into the second. Buchnevich beat Fleury on the glove side with a wrist shot at 6:56, and Perron made it 3-0 with a power-play goal with 1:52 left in the period.

Kyrou got his 21st goal after coming up empty on a couple prime scoring opportunities in the first. He had two goals and an assist during Friday night's 5-3 victory over Buffalo.

Schenn's two assists in the second - he also set up Perron's goal with a cross-ice pass - gave him 19 points in his last 14 games.

Perron added his 11th goal 3:04 into the third, squeezing one in from a tough angle on the side of the net. He had just two goals in his previous 19 games.

INJURIES

Blues: F Oskar Sundqvist was held out because of a lower-body injury. He left Friday night's win against Buffalo in the first period. Dakota Joshua replaced him in the lineup.

Blackhawks: D Jake McCabe returned to the lineup after missing Friday night's 8-5 victory over New Jersey with lower back soreness. But D Calvin de Haan missed his second straight game because of a right groin strain. ... C Tyler Johnson could play Thursday against Edmonton. Johnson had neck surgery on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Blues: At the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports