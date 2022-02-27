Women's suffrage historical marker dedication at Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS -- A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating the Indiana women's suffrage movement is scheduled for March.
The program on March 7 will begin at 10 a.m. in the South Atrium of the Statehouse. Following remarks by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, representatives from the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission, the Indiana Historical Bureau and others, attendees will move outside to unveil the marker on the south side of the Statehouse grounds near Washington Street.
Indiana ratified the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote on Jan. 16, 1920.
The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony.
