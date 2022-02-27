Indiana police officer found dead in patrol car

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- A police officer has been found dead inside his patrol car in northwestern Indiana, according to authorities.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the officer was a 51-year-old veteran of the sheriff's department. The man's identity and cause of death were not released.

The officer's body was found Friday at 4:30 p.m. outside a Lake County courthouse in East Chicago. A civilian employee discovered the officer inside his squad car in the parking lot, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Authorities with the Lake County Coroner's Office and East Chicago Police Department were investigating.