Barrett leads New York against Philadelphia after 46-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (36-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after RJ Barrett scored 46 points in the New York Knicks' 115-100 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Knicks are 4-7 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 4-7 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 9 the Knicks won 103-96 led by 31 points from Julius Randle, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 19 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 14.5 points. Randle is shooting 43.1% and averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.